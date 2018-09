Dashcam footage of a failed hijacking was circulated on social media last night, reports the Roodepoort Northsider.

The would-be hijackers were caught on camera running back to their getaway vehicle after their failed attempt at a BP garage in Radiokop, off Christian de Wet Road in Roodepoort.

Watch the clip:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.