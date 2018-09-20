 
South Africa 20.9.2018 01:40 pm

Magashule announces North West provincial task team

Citizen reporter
Ace Magashule has added to the confusion surrounding land reform, says the DA. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The ANC secretary general says the PTT has the mandate, among others, to create unity with the party’s provincial structures and carry out its election campaign to ensure victory in 2019.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule announced members of the North West provincial task team (PTT) on Thursday following the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday.

This follows the ANC national executive committee’s (NEC) recent resolution to dissolve the provincial executive committee (PEC) which was chaired by former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The NEC announced Mahumapelo’s successor, professor Job Mokgoro, as the convener of the PTT and tasked the NWC with finalising its composition.

In a statement on Thursday, the governing party said the PTT constituted 32 members, 16 of which are female, which the party said was in line with its policy on gender representation.

The PTT is expected to work with all structures of the ANC, including alliance partners, in guiding the provincial government and in building potent electioneering machinery going into 2019, the statement added.

It further stated that the terms of reference for the PTT included resuscitating political activism and volunteerism of party members who have been marginalised, creating unity, and renewing the party in the province by ending known and identified factions.

The PTT is also mandated with carrying out the ANC’s election campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections to ensure the party’s victory at the polls.

The statement added that the PTT would have to address organisational and political challenges the ANC faces in the NW and deal with governance challenges.

The statement reads: “To ensure that deployees of the ANC in government strictly adhere to organisational discipline and utilise the state to implement our manifesto and advance the NDR objectives of unity, democracy, non-racialism, non-sexism, and prosperity.

“To restore the integrity and supremacy of the ANC constitution in all our political and organisational work.”

The following members have been appointed to serve on the PTT:

  1. Jacob Mokgoro (Convener)
  2. Keinetswe Mosenogi (Coordinator)
  3. Saliva Molapisi – KK
  4. Susan Dantjie – Bojanala
  5. Gordon Keagile – RSM
  6. Wendy Nelson – KK
  7. Mahloa Malaoa – Veteran
  8. Desbo Mohono – Bojanala
  9. Dr Motlhabane – RSM
  10. Linah Miga– NMM
  11. Mpho Khunou – Bojanala
  12. Asnath Molekwa – Bojanala
  13. Supra Mahumapelo – NMM
  14. Grace Moipolai – RSM
  15. China Doduvo – KK
  16. Kim Medupe – Bojanala
  17. Kabelo Mataboge
  18. Lerato Teme
  19. Sello Lehari
  20. Rose Diphoko
  21. Nono Maloyi
  22. Thlapi Tsotso
  23. Philly Mapulane
  24. Rosho Motlalepule
  25. Mmoloki Cwaile
  26. Girly Nobanda
  27. Thato Mogogodi
  28. Ntsesang Montewa
  29. Zacharia Tolo
  30. Elizabeth Mabebe
  31. Patric Chauke and
  32. Fenny Gaolaolwa      T

These task team members will be reinforced by the following members of the NEC:

  1. Obed Bapela (Convenor)
  2. Bathabile Dlamini
  3. Sylvia Lucas
  4. Zoleka Capa-Langa
  5. Violet Siwela
  6. Nkenke Kekana
  7. Malusi Gigaba
  8. Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

