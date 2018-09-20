Pupil arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher

The Limpopo Education Department is shocked at the assault on a teacher by a grade 12 pupil in what has become the latest violent incident at a school to go public, reports Letaba Herald.

The department released a media statement on Wednesday saying it awaits a detailed report on the incident that happened on Tuesday at Modubatse Secondary School in Ga-Kgapane-A, Modjadjiskloof.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Pupil assaults teacher at Gauteng school

The school said the alleged assault happened after the educator confiscated a cell phone, of which possession by any learner is contrary to the school rules.

The pupil then reportedly hit the teacher and poured water on her face and body. A video surfaced of what is believed to be the incident, but there has been no confirmation that the footage is of the incident in question. The provincial education department said the pupil has been arrested for assaulting the teacher. The pupil will appear at the Bolebedu Magistrate Court today. This is not the first time that the school has been in the news. A security guard was killed at the same highschool in 2016.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.