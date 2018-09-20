Court orders Manyi to reinstate Afro Worldview workers

Controversial businessman Mzwanele Manyi may have to reinstate the hundreds of workers he dismissed after his Afro Worldview news channel was taken off MultiChoice last month.

The workers, through the Communication Workers’ Union took Manyi’s Infinity Media Networks that ran the now-defunct news channel, to the Labour Court.

On Thursday, the court ruled the company did not engage in the correct retrenchment consultation processes.

“The first respondent (Infinity Media Networks) is ordered to reinstate those of the second to further applicants with whom it has terminated its employment relationship with immediate effect until it has complied with a far consultation process in terms of s 189 and s 189A of the LRA,” the ruling read.

The court also ordered that Manyi’s company pay the applicants’ legal fees.

Afro Worldview shut down last month after Multichoice declined to renew its contract.