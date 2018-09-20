WATCH: Security guard attacked over a ticket at Wonderboom airport

A security manager was assaulted on Wednesday night at the Wonderboom airport.

CCTV footage of the altercation has emerged showing two white men verbally in a confrontation with a male security official.

The officer Morris Segapu said he was severely wounded in the face and has taken leave from work following the attack.

Segapu was attacked after one of his security personnel informed him that a motorist with a rented car wanted to exit without a parking ticket.

Segapu responded to the call and spoke to Hans Potgieter and his son who demanded to be let out after he explained that he couldn’t allow the vehicle to leave without a ticket.

It was around 6.45pm according to Segapu. Hans and his son were at the airport in a rented vehicle. They missed the cut off time to return the vehicle and had to return the vehicle the next day as the company renting out the vehicle was closed.

The argument started when Segapu attempted to take a photo of the vehicle’s license plate explaining that he couldn’t let the vehicle out.

Segapu said he heard Hans threaten him with the words “Ek sal jou moer.” The two men were telling Segapu that he was wasting their time both stating they would “moer” him

The officer was pushed by Hans’ son.

He remained composed according to the video, while the men demanded that he open the boom. Segapu was first assaulted by Hans. The officer ducked under a boom to avoid the altercation but was pulled back by the son.

Segapu was pulled and assaulted numerous times by Hans’s son.

The video shows the son fleeing the scene.

According to Segapu, the son ran to a Portuguese restaurant who aided his escape. He said the father was arrested by Sinoville police.

Sinoville police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan Van Dyk confirmed the attack and said the person arrested would appear in the Pretoria North Magistrates Court on Friday.

“He was released on a warning to appear in court tomorrow,” Van Dyk said.

Van Dyk said the incident happened when two white males demanded to be let out of the parking bay.

“They started calling the victim racial names.”

A case of common assault and crimen injuria has been opened at the station.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.