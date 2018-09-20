WATCH: Schoolkids brutally attack bus driver

An attack on an elderly school bus driver by two Mpumalanga pupils last week has been condemned by the Mpumalanga police commissioner.

A video circulating on social media shows a pupil viciously physically and verbally attacking a 61-year-old bus driver. While the footage only shows one pupil, another is alleged to have been involved in the assault.

Mpumalanga police commissioner lieutenant general Mondli Zuma released a statement slamming what he described as the “unbecoming conduct by young people who don’t show or have respect for adults”.

“Information at the police’s disposal suggests that the driver stopped for other pupils to board the bus when the two pupils also boarded.

“They then asked the driver why he had left them behind at the previous pick-up point and before he could respond, they began kicking and punching him on the face, to everyone’s surprise, while the bus was in motion thereby clearly putting the lives of the other learners in peril.”

South African student in Mpumalanga beating up the bus driver while the bus is moving#SouthAfrica #Mpumalanga pic.twitter.com/X8w5BBV3gZ — Povo South Africa (@povosouthafrica) September 19, 2018

The two pupils were arrested last week Thursday and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been opened against them.

The pair appeared at the Leslie magistrate’s court on September 14 2018, with one boy released into his parents’ custody and the other released on a warning.

They will be back on October 10 at which point their trial will resume.

Zuma also spoke out about parents, instructing them to take on more of a role in disciplining their children. He encouraged them to search their children’s bags for weapons and drugs regularly.

