 
menu
South Africa 20.9.2018 12:46 pm

WATCH: Schoolkids brutally attack bus driver

Citizen reporter
Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondlii Zuma.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondlii Zuma.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma released a statement slamming the lack of respect South African youngsters show towards adults.

An attack on an elderly school bus driver by two Mpumalanga pupils last week has been condemned by the Mpumalanga police commissioner.

A video circulating on social media shows a pupil viciously physically and verbally attacking a 61-year-old bus driver. While the footage only shows one pupil, another is alleged to have been involved in the assault.

Mpumalanga police commissioner lieutenant general Mondli Zuma released a statement slamming what he described as the “unbecoming conduct by young people who don’t show or have respect for adults”.

“Information at the police’s disposal suggests that the driver stopped for other pupils to board the bus when the two pupils also boarded.

“They then asked the driver why he had left them behind at the previous pick-up point and before he could respond, they began kicking and punching him on the face, to everyone’s surprise, while the bus was in motion thereby clearly putting the lives of the other learners in peril.”

The two pupils were arrested last week Thursday and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been opened against them.

The pair appeared at the Leslie magistrate’s court on September 14 2018, with one boy released into his parents’ custody and the other released on a warning.

They will be back on October 10 at which point their trial will resume.

Zuma also spoke out about parents, instructing them to take on more of a role in disciplining their children. He encouraged them to search their children’s bags for weapons and drugs regularly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Alleged ‘airport killer’ denied bail in Kempton Magistrate’s Court 20.9.2018
ANC slams ‘racist’ attack on Mpumalanga man by CPF officers 12.9.2018
Mpumalanga Wimpy investigates claims of food tampering 11.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.