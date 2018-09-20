Woman allegedly mutilated and murdered by ‘loving’ boyfriend

Dolly Mokoena was a vibrant, 26-year old woman with a bright future ahead of her.

She and her boyfriend, 37-year old Joseph Mnguni, were in a seemingly loving relationship, Witbank News heard.

ALSO READ: Girl, 14, raped, mutilated and murdered in Diepsloot

On August 29, Dolly’s sister, Pinkie Mokoena, came across Dolly’s mutilated body in a flat in eMalahleni.

Upon discovery of her body, it was apparent that Dolly had been deceased for a few days already, and had started decomposing. It was also evident that Dolly was missing her tongue and one of her eyes; mutilation she suffered at the hands of her murderer.

Mnguni was arrested for Dolly’s murder shortly after this discovery was made. He was taken into custody at his home in Middelburg.

On Friday, Mnguni’s first bail application was brought before Witbank Magistrate’s Court.

The ANC protested outside of the court, demanding justice for victims like Dolly who lost their lives at the hands of their intimate partners.

A 10-year study concluded in 2009 that a woman is murdered by her intimate partner every eight hours in South Africa; making femicide and domestic violence an incredibly pressing issue in the republic.

Mnguni’s bail application was postponed until September 19 because his attorney, Mr Jacobs, had withdrawn from representing him.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.