EFF slams draft report on land expropriation as ‘propaganda’

MPs spoke out in parliament on Thursday over their questions regarding the integrity of a draft report on land expropriation without compensation that says the majority of South Africans support expropriation but don’t want section 25 of the constitution amended.

A report has been commisioned by a company called Isilumko, who used the submissions made at the recent public hearings into land expropriation without compensation and the proposed constitutional amendments as the basis of their findings.

Members of Isilumko, which seems to be a recruitment and data capturing agency, were sent home by the chair of the joint review committee, the ANC’s Musawenkosi Nzimande.

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen slammed what he called a “lazy report” and accusing Isilumko of being labour brokers.

The EFF felt the report was propaganda against their proposed advancement of land expropriation and their desired changes to section 25 of the constitution.

ACDP MP Steve Swart reacted to Paulsen’s comments, calling them unjust.

Nzimande said there is “nothing untoward” in the Isilumko report, which he claims to have read twice.

The committee then addressed the matter of the 120 people who still wished to make submissions. READ MORE: Parliament to hear submissions on land expropriation According to Nzimande, these 120 will be given the opportunity to make oral submissions in the first week of October. Committee member, the ANC’s Vincent Smith, called for a limit to oral submissions in the next three weeks and for an end to delays in processing the oral submissions made at the nationwide land hearings and in parliament.

A representative of Cope also made her concerns regarding how long it would take to process all the submissions. According to her calculations, it would take two years working for 12 hours a day for this to be completed.

#Smith: Chair, We have received 3400 oral submissions during the public hearings. I would suggest we have 30 to 40 submissions over the next 3 weeks, but we cannot continue with these delays. #LandExpropriation — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) September 20, 2018

#Nzimande: The first week of October is when these 120 individuals will be given an opportunity, to make oral submissions before the committee. #LandExpropriation — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) September 20, 2018

COPE's Deidre Carter says based on the volumes of submissions submitted on #LandExpropriation, it would take 2 years working at 12 hours a day to process them. #sabcnews — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) September 20, 2018

