 
menu
South Africa 20.9.2018 02:03 pm

EFF slams draft report on land expropriation as ‘propaganda’

Citizen reporter
EFF and ANC members are seen protesting the outcome of a court case involving two security guards, Bruce Botha and Wayne Stuart who were caught on video assaulting a 41 year old black man, Godfrey Masuka outside Mpumelelo Ndlovu’s restaurant, where Masuka is an employee. The accused were granted bail at the Belfast Magistrates court, 14 September 2018, in the town of Machadodorp, Mpumalanga. Picture: Jacques Nelles

EFF and ANC members are seen protesting the outcome of a court case involving two security guards, Bruce Botha and Wayne Stuart who were caught on video assaulting a 41 year old black man, Godfrey Masuka outside Mpumelelo Ndlovu’s restaurant, where Masuka is an employee. The accused were granted bail at the Belfast Magistrates court, 14 September 2018, in the town of Machadodorp, Mpumalanga. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Several MPs voiced their concerns regarding a recruitment agency’s draft report on land expropriation that the EFF has called ‘lazy’.

MPs spoke out in parliament on Thursday over their questions regarding the integrity of a draft report on land expropriation without compensation that says the majority of South Africans support expropriation but don’t want section 25 of the constitution amended.

A report has been commisioned by a company called Isilumko, who used the submissions made at the recent public hearings into land expropriation without compensation and the proposed constitutional amendments as the basis of their findings.

Members of Isilumko, which seems to be a recruitment and data capturing agency, were sent home by the chair of the joint review committee, the ANC’s Musawenkosi Nzimande.

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen slammed what he called a “lazy report” and accusing Isilumko of being labour brokers.

The EFF felt the report was propaganda against their proposed advancement of land expropriation and their desired changes to section 25 of the constitution.

WATCH: Oral presentations on land expropriation

ACDP MP Steve Swart reacted to Paulsen’s comments, calling them unjust.

Nzimande said there is “nothing untoward” in the Isilumko report, which he claims to have read twice.

The committee then addressed the matter of the 120 people who still wished to make submissions.

READ MORE: Parliament to hear submissions on land expropriation

According to Nzimande, these 120 will be given the opportunity to make oral submissions in the first week of October.

Committee member, the ANC’s Vincent Smith, called for a limit to oral submissions in the next three weeks and for an end to delays in processing the oral submissions made at the nationwide land hearings and in parliament.

A representative of Cope also made her concerns regarding how long it would take to process all the submissions. According to her calculations, it would take two years working for 12 hours a day for this to be completed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Malema can bring it on, we will expose him, says Nzuza 17.9.2018
Malema sues ANCYL over bribery claims – report 16.9.2018
Expropriating land without compensation will honour Biko legacy – EFF 12.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.