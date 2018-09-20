Former eMalahleni mayor hijacked

The former executive mayor of eMalahleni Lindiwe Ntshalintshali was hijacked late on Wednesday night, reports Witbank News.

Her husband contacted a responder from the SACCW (South African Community Crime Watch) Flip Opperman, stating frantically that his wife had yet to arrive home and that he could not reach her on her cell phone.

SACCW Witbank immediately contacted Witbank Police and assisted with their resources to locate our former mayor.

Her vehicle was later recovered in Ekangala and shortly thereafter Nshalintshali and her friend were found safe early on Thursday morning, where they had been dropped off next to the highway.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

