Holomisa says Trollip will be mayor in exile

Athol Trollip will be mayor in exile according to United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa.

Holomisa welcomed news of Trollip’s loss to overturn his ousting as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor in the Eastern Cape High court.

DA lost their court case in NMBMM. They must now prepare for 2020 if they want to run that Municipality again. Kido! Advocates Mpofu & Ngcukayithobi. Trollip will be a mayor in exile perpetually . — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) September 20, 2018

Judge Elna Revelas dismissed the urgent application on Thursday morning.

Trollip was removed by the UDM, ANC, and EFF as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor in a vote of no confidence and Holomisa clearly thinks exile would be fitting for Trollip to be mayor.

Judge Revelas clarified that DA member Mbulelo Manyati who abstained from the UDM and ANC’s vote of no confidence against Trollip was still DA councillor at the time the vote was made.

This was due to the fact that the DAs federal executive had announced on August 27 that Manyati’s membership had immediately ceased following his abstention in the vote of no confidence.

The former deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay and UDMs Mongameli Bobani was elected mayor.

Holomisa appears to be revelling at the news tweeting that the DA crisis was deepening. He advised the party to learn how to work with other parties rather “than bullying them”.

JUST IN: Trollip loses urgent bid to overturn Nelson Mandela Bay ousting via @News24 https://t.co/UrwFtyMIJ7 DA crisis deepens . Where to from here. Go learn how to work with other parties rather than bullying them. — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) September 20, 2018

The DA and its coalition partners ACDP and Cope lodged an urgent application seeking an urgent review of Trollip’s ousting as mayor.

Advocate Dali Mpofu represented the opposition and Revelas ordered the DA and their coalition partners pay for legals costs for the defendants.

