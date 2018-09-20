 
menu
South Africa 20.9.2018 12:02 pm

Holomisa says Trollip will be mayor in exile

Gopolang Chawane
Bantu Holomisa, leader of the United Democratic Movement. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Bantu Holomisa, leader of the United Democratic Movement. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

The UDM leader wants the DA to learn to work with other parties instead of bullying them.

Athol Trollip will be mayor in exile according to United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa.

Holomisa welcomed news of Trollip’s loss to overturn his ousting as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor in the Eastern Cape High court.

Judge Elna Revelas dismissed the urgent application on Thursday morning.

Trollip was removed by the UDM, ANC, and EFF as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor in a vote of no confidence and Holomisa clearly thinks exile would be fitting for Trollip to be mayor.

Judge Revelas clarified that DA member Mbulelo Manyati who abstained from the UDM and ANC’s vote of no confidence against Trollip was still DA councillor at the time the vote was made.

This was due to the fact that the DAs federal executive had announced on August 27 that Manyati’s membership had immediately ceased following his abstention in the vote of no confidence.

The former deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay and UDMs Mongameli Bobani was elected mayor.

Holomisa appears to be revelling at the news tweeting that the DA crisis was deepening.  He advised the party to learn how to work with other parties rather “than bullying them”.

The DA and its coalition partners ACDP and Cope lodged an urgent application seeking an urgent review of Trollip’s ousting as mayor.

Advocate Dali Mpofu represented the opposition and Revelas ordered the DA and their coalition partners pay for legals costs for the defendants.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Winde wants to tackle Western Cape’s racial issues 20.9.2018
DA calls on State Security Agency to probe plot to remove Ramaphosa 19.9.2018
Bobani’s ‘plan’ to ignore PE’s white suburbs for service delivery backfires on UDM 19.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.