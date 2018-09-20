 
Celebrities 20.9.2018 11:15 am

Cassper calls SAA a ‘sh*t airline’

Citizen reporter
Cassper Nyovest pays his last respects to the late Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The hip-hop star was accused of using the wrong airline after his tweet.

South Africa’s hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest has described South African Airways as a “sh*t airline” after his trip to Germany was delayed.

The muso travelling with actress and radio DJ Ayanda Thabethe didn’t get off to a smooth start for their trip overseas.

On Tuesday Nyovest tweeted that they waited four hours for take-off to Frankfurt, but learnt their flight was delayed due to technical issues.

The two local stars were not impressed as they were forced to leave the next day.

Cassper took to twitter to vent his frustration.

Things got a little interesting when Fly SAA replied to Nyovest accusing him of making a mistake.

The airline said: “Hi Cassper Nyovest after an investigation we have realized that you were booked to fly with @Fly_Airlink. We know how easy it can be to confuse the two brands @flysaa and SAA Airlink, we apologize on their behalf and trust they will contact you soon. #CareTeam.”

The rapper replied producing his receipt with his seat number.

His travel partner Thabethe also weighed in on the online squabble.

“We have been travelling for two entire days instead of 11 hours because of Fly SAA! Missed our connection to Italy and subsequently missed days off our work trip! Very disappointing and frustrating,” she said in a tweet.

SAA later issued an apology for the inconvenience.

