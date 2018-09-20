Cassper calls SAA a ‘sh*t airline’

South Africa’s hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest has described South African Airways as a “sh*t airline” after his trip to Germany was delayed.

The muso travelling with actress and radio DJ Ayanda Thabethe didn’t get off to a smooth start for their trip overseas.

On Tuesday Nyovest tweeted that they waited four hours for take-off to Frankfurt, but learnt their flight was delayed due to technical issues.

The two local stars were not impressed as they were forced to leave the next day.

Cassper took to twitter to vent his frustration.

SAA IS A SHIT AIRLINE. After 4 hours of waiting to take off , we are told to go home cause we’re flying tomorrow morning nje fela yalo? Lmao.. waka hlemn!!! Moer — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 18, 2018

Things got a little interesting when Fly SAA replied to Nyovest accusing him of making a mistake.

The airline said: “Hi Cassper Nyovest after an investigation we have realized that you were booked to fly with @Fly_Airlink. We know how easy it can be to confuse the two brands @flysaa and SAA Airlink, we apologize on their behalf and trust they will contact you soon. #CareTeam.”

Hi @CassperNyovest after an investigation we have realized that you were booked to fly with @Fly_Airlink. We know how easy it can be to confuse the two brands @flysaa and SAA Airlink, we apologize on their behalf and trust they will contact you soon. #CareTeam https://t.co/ztPtNLwad2 — FlySAA Care (@flysaa_care) September 19, 2018

The rapper replied producing his receipt with his seat number.

I’m confused. This ain’t an SAA FLIGHT? Nare lareng ? pic.twitter.com/Tffab2zVYv — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 19, 2018

His travel partner Thabethe also weighed in on the online squabble.

“We have been travelling for two entire days instead of 11 hours because of Fly SAA! Missed our connection to Italy and subsequently missed days off our work trip! Very disappointing and frustrating,” she said in a tweet.

Then they @flysaa say @CassperNyovest must have mistaken it for airlink???!!! What rubbish…not even an apology!!! — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) September 19, 2018

SAA later issued an apology for the inconvenience.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We will be in contact with you soon regarding remediation. @CassperNyovest — FlySAA Care (@flysaa_care) September 19, 2018

Tsibinkie United Witi too much ene That time….. Lereng lekwalo Mo ngwaneng ? Let’s do better. Assomblief bana ba ko Gaye .@flysaa_care .@flysaa pic.twitter.com/BYFP2eivfv — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 20, 2018

