South Africa 20.9.2018 09:28 am

Alleged ‘airport killer’ denied bail in Kempton Magistrate’s Court

CNS Reporter
Zalman Orlianski (71) died after sustaining injuries in an altercation at OR Tambo International Airport on September 9. Photograph: Facebook

Orlianski died in hospital a week after allegedly being assaulted by Tebogo Makhalemele at OR Tambo International airport.

The alleged killer of a 71-year-old Johannesburg engineer was denied bail in Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, reports Kempton Express.

Tebogo Makhalemele, an Uber driver at the time of the incident, will remain in custody until his next court appearance on October 25.

ALSO READ: Social media commends Uber for taking action against abusive driver

Zalman Orlianski died in hospital on September 16, a week after he sustained severe head injuries in an altercation over a parking area with Makhalemele at OR Tambo International Airport.

Orlianski was buried in Wespark Cemetery on Tuesday morning.

Video footage of the incident was handed over to the police, which lead to Makhalemele’s arrest on a charge of assault. The charge was later amended to attempted murder, and then to murder on Monday after Orlianski’s death.

He was also removed from the Uber app.

