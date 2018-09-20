Small town of Hluhluwe gets its own Home Affairs offices

The small town of Hluhluwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal; known for its national parks, natural diversity, and cultural heritage; will today receive its very own Home Affairs offices.

According to government’s announcement, King Goodwill Zwelithini is to be a guest of honour at the proceedings.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs understaffed by 8000, says Gigaba

President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to officially open the offices but was unable to attend, so instead, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will lead the ceremony.

Locals in Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal are happy with the new Home Affairs offices in Hluhluwe #HomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/pQIR0q2Kzq — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) September 20, 2018

Gigaba will also address members of the public regarding access to Home Affairs services, application for and collection of identity documents, as well as efforts to eliminate queues.

New Home Affairs offices in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal #HomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/6xjtVskJi1 — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) September 20, 2018

The opening of Hluhluwe’s Home Affairs offices is part of the government’s commitment to bring services closer to the people.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.