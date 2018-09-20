 
South Africa 20.9.2018 09:08 am

Small town of Hluhluwe gets its own Home Affairs offices

Citizen reporter
The offices officially opened in Hluhluwe today. Image: Twitter/@SAgovnews

Minister Malusi Gigaba will officially open Home Affairs offices in Hluhluwe, north of KwaZulu-Natal.

The small town of Hluhluwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal; known for its national parks, natural diversity, and cultural heritage; will today receive its very own Home Affairs offices.

According to government’s announcement, King Goodwill Zwelithini is to be a guest of honour at the proceedings.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs understaffed by 8000, says Gigaba

President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to officially open the offices but was unable to attend, so instead, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will lead the ceremony.

Gigaba will also address members of the public regarding access to Home Affairs services, application for and collection of identity documents, as well as efforts to eliminate queues.

The opening of Hluhluwe’s Home Affairs offices is part of the government’s commitment to bring services closer to the people.

