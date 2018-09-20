Benoni Flying Squad recovers eight stolen vehicles in Tembisa

Benoni Flying Squad members arrested two suspects for various offences and recovered nine motor vehicles in the North Rand from September 14 to 16, reports Tembisan.

Communications officer Warrant Officer Grant Giblin said, among the arrested suspects, one was allegedly found with dagga in Sabatha Street, Daveyton, and another with a white Toyota HiAce in Vusi Musi, Tembisa, allegedly stolen in Johannesburg.

“They were arrested immediately, the drugs confiscated and the vehicle impounded,” said Giblin.

“In further policing, eight abandoned vehicles were recovered; a blue Ford Laser in Umnonjaneni Section, stolen from a victim in Benoni; a Renault Kwid in Endulweni, hijacked in Tembisa; a blue Toyota Corolla in Enxiweni Section, hijacked from a victim in Sebenza; and a white Toyota Hino truck at Oakmore Taxi Rank, hijacked in Etwatwa.”

Giblin said in further cases a Nissan Sentra was recovered on Princes Avenue in Benoni and was stolen in Springs; a white Toyota Hilux was recovered at Daveyton Hostel that was hijacked close to Ogies, Mpumalanga; a white Toyota Quantum was recovered on the R555 that was stolen in Etwatwa; and another white Toyota Quantum was recovered in Basothong Section, Daveyton, after being stolen in Duduza.

Giblin added that investigations were to continue regarding all suspects and vehicles.

“The two suspects, aged 31 and 42, will be appearing in local magistrate’s courts soon, facing charges of possession of dagga and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, respectively,” said Giblin.

