Richards Bay festival-goer robbed, stabbed to death

A young man was robbed and fatally stabbed shortly after leaving the weekend’s music festival at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay on Sunday morning, reports Zululand Observer.

According to police, the victim attended the event with his brothers and friends.

When the group left the festival at about 4am, they were allegedly accosted by a large group of men, who grabbed a bag and ran away towards the Town Square Mall.

A scuffle ensued; one of the men drew a knife and stabbed the young man in his chest. The suspect fled towards the Richards Bay CBD area.

It is unclear if arrests have been made yet.

