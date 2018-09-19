 
South Africa 19.9.2018 06:02 pm

Boy, 16, crashes dad’s GTI after doing nearly triple the speed limit

Citizen reporter
The 16-year-old being arrested.

The accused can’t be identified because he’s a minor, but that can’t save him from an angry father.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested by Gauteng traffic police on Tuesday for driving at 168km/h in a 60km/h zone also crashed his dad’s car.

The minor was caught speeding on the R55 near Laudium, the police confirmed in a statement.

Picture: Gauteng Traffic Police

Provincial community safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “Preliminary reports indicate that the boy stole his father’s VW Golf GTI and used it without permission. Upon noticing the high-speeding car, the officers activated blue lights and sirens and tried to stop the car.”

When the youngster and his passenger allegedly tried to make a run for it, he collided with a barrier near a construction site. He was taken to the Erasmia Police Station and his father was called.

He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, exceeding the speed limit, driving without a licence and defeating the ends of justice.

