Boy, 16, crashes dad’s GTI after doing nearly triple the speed limit

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested by Gauteng traffic police on Tuesday for driving at 168km/h in a 60km/h zone also crashed his dad’s car.

The minor was caught speeding on the R55 near Laudium, the police confirmed in a statement.

Provincial community safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “Preliminary reports indicate that the boy stole his father’s VW Golf GTI and used it without permission. Upon noticing the high-speeding car, the officers activated blue lights and sirens and tried to stop the car.”

When the youngster and his passenger allegedly tried to make a run for it, he collided with a barrier near a construction site. He was taken to the Erasmia Police Station and his father was called.

He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, exceeding the speed limit, driving without a licence and defeating the ends of justice.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.