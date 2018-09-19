Gunman threatens to shoot self in Bellville Capitec

Voortrekker Road in Bellville was closed in both directions between Durban Road and AJ West Road after a lone gunman entered Bellville’s Capitec Bank in Cape Town this afternoon.

South African Police Service spokesperson Lt Andre Traut denied claims that it was a hostage situation.

“We are negotiating with him to surrender,” he said.

"Police are negotiating with a gunman that entered the premises of Capitec Bank in Bellville. The building has been evacuated." — Lee Williams (@Leeontwitta) September 19, 2018

There were many rumours circulating on social media, including that the gunman was upset that he lost money in a scam or that he was fed up with bank queues, cape{town}etc reports.

Traut revealed that the man had made a demand of the bank, but did not clarify on what exactly this meant.

“We are here for the man’s safety,” he said.

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.