South Africa 19.9.2018 05:48 pm

Gunman threatens to shoot self in Bellville Capitec

Citizen reporter
Police are negotiating with a lone gunman who holed up inside the Bellville Capitec Bank in Voortrekker Road, and is threatening to shoot himself. Picture: Twitter

It was not a hostage situation, according to police, and they were negotiating with the man to surrender.

Voortrekker Road in Bellville was closed in both directions between Durban Road and AJ West Road after a lone gunman entered Bellville’s Capitec Bank in Cape Town this afternoon.

South African Police Service spokesperson Lt Andre Traut denied claims that it was a hostage situation.

“We are negotiating with him to surrender,” he said.

There were many rumours circulating on social media, including that the gunman was upset that he lost money in a scam or that he was fed up with bank queues, cape{town}etc reports.

Traut revealed that the man had made a demand of the bank, but did not clarify on what exactly this meant.

“We are here for the man’s safety,” he said.

This is a developing story.

