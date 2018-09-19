Adorable furkids up for adoption this week

No matter how tragic the story of how animals came to be in a shelter, you can rest assured that adopting these sweet creatures will do nothing short of enriching your life. They are loving, healthy, and ready to turn their hardships into happy endings.

Here are some of the dogs and cats up for adoption at the Sandton SPCA this week. For more information, visit their Facebook page, their premises, or give them a call on 011 444 7730.

Tudy is a mature Rottweiler, with a sweet, loving personality. Her kind and loving nature, as well as her relatively small stature, would make her perfect for a family to embrace her in her later years.

Chico is a male Beagle with a big, soft heart. He is described as loving, placid, and with a taste for Beeno biscuits. If you are interested in giving Chico a new home and have dogs of your own, please arrange with the Sandton SPCA to bring your dogs along to meet him.

Meet Rascal, a sprightly young pup that has grown a significant amount at the Sandton SPCA. Equipped with big paws and a goofy personality, Rascal is the perfect dog to gel with any loving family. All his buddies have been adopted, and he needs some company in the form of some human parents.

Majestic Misty has come a long way since first arriving at the Sandton SPCA. From being shy to becoming a gentle, loving girl, she has proven that she holds no grudges in the difficult start to her life, and is determined to be given a second chance. She is described as a ‘work in progress’, but gets along well with other dogs and people. All Misty needs is some extra loving.

Snowy and Tiger are both about 7 years old and are best friends. They were surrendered to the Sandton SPCA by their owners after they emigrated and have since seen other cats being adopted, while they remain caged and sad. Snowy is a bit timider than Tiger, but very affectionate once he gets to know you. Tiger’s presence is essential to keep Snowy happy, so if possible, these two should be adopted together.

Bing makes another appearance this week. Although he looks a bit older than the other cats, he is only about 3, and has plenty of years left to give love and comfort to his new family. Bing loves scratches and chicken treats. His roommate has already been adopted, so head over to the Sandton SPCA to see Bing and make him yours.

Please be advised that if you are interested in adopting a dog, to be sure to check with the Sandton SPCA beforehand if the dog you are interested in is good with other dogs. Also be sure to schedule a day to take your dog to meet your prospective furbaby.

The Sandton SPCA is located on 9th Street in Marlboro Gardens, Sandton. They can be reached on 011 444 7730, or can be contacted through their Facebook page.

