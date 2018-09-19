Malema’s fans say Kessie Nair proves he was right about ‘racist Indians’

After Durban resident Kessie Nair decided to poke the dragon and use the k-word in referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa, many on social media were quick to remind the country about EFF leader Julius Malema’s controversial comments about Indian people.

Earlier this year, Malema stoked controversy for saying that “most Indian people are racist”.

Nair, in his video on Tuesday, demanded that Ramaphosa be charged for failing the nation. Naie said he was prepared to go to jail for his comments. He has been in jail before, for fraud.

“I Kessie Nair do hereby call for that k**fir state president, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, to be charged for (de)frauding this nation, for oppressing this nation, for high treason,” he said.

“The marches, the Mandela Days, is a total mockery to the blood, the sacrifices of Nelson Mandela. I am prepared to go to prison for the rest of my life or take a bullet.”

Malema was widely criticised earlier this year for publicly saying: “The majority of Indians are racist. They were all screaming, but they are now coming back one by one sobering up and confirming exactly what the EFF is saying.”

Despite the criticism, Malema maintained that the majority of Indians were racist.

“If you’re Indian and you’re racist, you know we are talking to you. That’s why you get angry.”

Malema told us about people like #KessieNair pic.twitter.com/RaJXQAsoZx — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 19, 2018

A criminal case against the Durban businessman has been opened at the Bayview police station by former eThekwini councillor Brandon Pillay, who is planning to lodge a complaint against Nair with the South African Human Rights Commission.

Malema himself retweeted some comments supporting his views in the wake of Nair’s video on Wednesday. He was yet to weigh in with an opinion about Nair himself.

While some go to great lengths to deny Indian racism https://t.co/3StJYT4AZj — #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) September 19, 2018

When the CIC @Julius_S_Malema said that majority of Indians are racist he was called names.. Im glad that they r exposed like this #KessieNair — Siya Rumbu #FearFokol ???????? (@SiyaRumbu21) September 19, 2018

It won't be fair to the #Catzavelos family if we ignore this one @Julius_S_Malema him and his family must be delt with the same way catzavelos family is being delt with. Shout down their businesses. #Kessienair — Freeza (@RJuniorFreeman) September 19, 2018

#KessieNair I love how Malema is being proven right over and over again… — PNWarrior (@PNMaster_) September 19, 2018

#KessieNair keep on ignoring @EFFSouthAfrica, @Julius_S_Malema and entire leadership of EFF but remember that you do that at your own peril. https://t.co/KunLyyzju8 — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@rubyjoms) September 19, 2018

Malema is vindicated , majority of Indians are racist and they slowly coming out #KessieNair — MuAfrica wa Zikode (@Victor__Zwane) September 19, 2018

