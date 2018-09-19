Durban businessman boldly calls Ramaphosa a ‘k**fir’ in new video

In yet another truly bizarre video that emerged on Wednesday, Durban businessman Kessie Nair can be seen proudly calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.

“I want to state quite candidly and straightforwardly that I, Kessie Nair, the CEO, founder and creator of Nafcare, the National Association towards Violence Crime and Abuse, do hereby call for that k**fir state president Cyril Ramaphosa – and yes I mean k**fir – to be charged for defrauding the nation … for oppressing this nation … for high treason … for failing … for being soft on all the crime, poverty, violence that prevails in this so-called democracy.”

Nair said Ramaphosa was mocking Mandela’s legacy and that he was prepared to go to prison for his views, or to even be shot.

Nair argued the country was being divided by the ruling party so that it could be ruled cynically as a result.

Ironically, he denounced racism and racist labels, despite using a particularly objectionable racist label himself.

Watch the video below:

Here is video of Durban Indian businessman #KessieNair calling president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa a kaffir, about time people get jailed for being racist Lets make him famous pic.twitter.com/5z3PWm57X7 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 19, 2018

The video comes in the wake of Adam Catzavelos and his family suffering huge fallout for a video in which Catzavelos celebrated the lack of “k**firs” on a beach in Greece.

Some on Twitter have questioned Nair’s sanity.

Msunu wa #KessieNair and other whites who keep calling blacks with the K word….kumele zihambe lezinja struuu pic.twitter.com/AP9ANvOp7x — ☛MALUME SHEPHERD☚18 SEPTEMBER (@sharepart) September 19, 2018

Hope he gets what he wants-a prison sentence.He is being divisive and is a racist.He also comes across as a few sandwiches short of a picnic-or he wanted to go viral.

Either way – hit him where it hurts – lock him up and fine him. Hope the Human Rights people step in. #KessieNair — TiaraRay (@SydenhamStekkie) September 19, 2018

#KessieNair So this guy called OUR President a K**** yohhhh what are we gonna do about this? pic.twitter.com/C8jET2Wur8 — KazeKaze (@SBuddha_Kaze) September 19, 2018

This guy is crazy. I'm reading his comments on Facebook. He says he will wait at Westville Prison. He gave his home address etc. He's not right in his head. He needs medical attention. Sad thing is he is adding to racial intolerance in the country. Idiot. #KessieNair — TiaraRay (@SydenhamStekkie) September 19, 2018

#KessieNair calling the President of the country a Kaffir is what most black people go through everyday in the hands of Indian racist people in Kwazulu Natal — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 19, 2018

Maybe he should really be jailed. #KessieNair — nikelo mabandla (@nikelo_m) September 19, 2018

Lol he wants us to make him famous nxaaa he must be bored #KessieNair — Thembinkosi Matipira (@thembimatipira) September 19, 2018

