Holomisa feels sorry for dagga-sniffing dogs ‘facing retrenchment’

The Constitutional Court has ruled that people can now privately use and cultivate dagga in the privacy of their homes.

In a unanimous judgment, the court decriminalised smoking at home, ruling that it was unconstitutional to ban the private use and cultivation of marijuana.

This resulted in celebrations outside the court on Tuesday. The Concourt allowed parliament a 24-month window to change sections of both the Drug Trafficking Act and the Medicine Controls Act as these were now seen to be constitutionally invalid.

Among the myriad responses to the ruling on social media was United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa’s comment.

Responding to a screenshot by Matsau Mthsali that said: “all police dogs that were used to sniff dagga are now facing retrenchments – Eish life is tough everywhere,” Holomisa agreed that life was rough.

He joked that unemployment, poverty, and hunger were problems that were now affecting even dogs in Mzansi.

Eish this unemployment , poverty and hunger problem is affecting even dogs now in Mzantsi. Kubi! pic.twitter.com/LK8NfHGxSy — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) September 19, 2018

