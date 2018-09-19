Limpopo ANC gets flak for paying speaker’s legal costs

The Limpopo ANC has been criticised for allegedly protecting and assisting a councillor with his legal woes.

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality in Sekhukhube has decided to pay the legal costs of council speaker David Tladi, who stands accused of assaulting a member of the community.

Tladi has been sued for allegedly beating up a man during a squabble at a recent community meeting.

The plaintiff is claiming R200 000 for injuries incurred during the scuffle.

There was controversy after the council resolved to pay Tladi’s legal fees, with the Democratic Alliance protesting the decision.

Norman Mathebe, DA councillor in the municipality, said yesterday: “ANC councillors used their majority in council to pass the resolution to protect their comrade, instead of letting him face the consequences of his actions.”

Mathebe said that by passing the resolution, ANC councillors may have inadvertently violated the Municipal Finance Management Act, which does not permit the use of municipal funds for matters outside municipal scope.

“We are therefore of the view that this constitutes irregular and wasteful expenditure,” he said.

“Tladi and his accomplices must pay for their legal battles and not abuse the hard-earned money of our people through tax.”

Tladi, however, said the DA was barking up the wrong tree.

“I swear I never laid my hands on the complainant. As a speaker of the council, I know very well that hands are used for eating and not for assaulting people.”

“But I am not threatened by his false accusations because his case was thrown out by the Motetema Magistrate’s Court, which shows that he does not have a leg to stand on.”

The complainant in the matter, Frank Makua, could not be contacted for comment by the time of going to press.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.