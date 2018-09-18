Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel again labelled ‘insecure’ over Instagram post

Instagrammer Zuki Lamani, who calls herself an “influencer”, makes her attraction to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi no secret, even sometimes referring to him as “ubaby”.

When she posted a pic of herself and Kolisi together, in which they can be seen smiling at each other in a way some might consider a little too familiar, she probably didn’t expect a reply from the rugby player’s wife, Rachel.

The flanker’s better-half posted just one emoji by way of a reaction.

The ‘cup and straw’ emoji is Rachel’s way of calling the Instagrammer “thirsty,” which in this case means not that she needs a drink of water but that she is unable to conceal her obvious attraction to the rugby star.

The incident has caused much debate on social media.

Some reacted to Rachel’s emoji on Instagram by calling her “insecure” and saying that she was “embarrassing” herself, and others echoed these sentiments on Twitter.

Did we forget the part where Siya Kolisi is a whole captain of the South African Rugby team? Are people not supposed to thirst over him because of Rachel? Haska — Mpumi Phillips. (@mpumi_phillips) September 18, 2018

Rachel needs to let go of social media because she’s making herself a popeye and people are going to capitalize on that. Obviously people will crush on Siya Kolisi haibo ???? — Summer (@MiKOtaughtyou_) September 18, 2018

I mean you can't be like this over someone's man and you claim she's crazy when she reacts. I don't blame her mna. pic.twitter.com/FW95j7i3LY — KENDOUR (@kendour_sa) September 18, 2018

However, there are many who have said that Rachel’s actions are completely normal considering the amount of women who share their attraction for her famous husband.

This siya Kolisi thing is wrong. Yes, you can crush on a celeb/sportsman but you can’t be posting such and saying the wife is overreacting. Aowa guys, e bang lebotho. — Mamncane (@khvnyi) September 18, 2018

A few people have blamed the “thirsty” Instagrammer.

People saying Siya Kolisi is a public figure ???????????????? let's not forget he is someone's husband. Public figure it not some girls should stay in their lane and respect that he's married period. Stop blaming Rachel blame Zuki for acting all crazy and obsessed. — Bon Bon (@BonnyMalatji) September 18, 2018

Others have said that neither Zuki nor Rachel should be blamed, suggesting that it’s Kolisi who is at fault for not doing more to discourage his admirers.

Siya is probably a philanderer of note and now the poor girl is being dragged by rats,who know that they have Rachel Kolisi tendencies. — Namastè (@sliez0) September 18, 2018

And why isn't Siya Kolisi putting these girls in their place HIMSELF? When groupies/fans are disrespecting your relationship and your man doesn't put them in their place, that should tell you all you need to know about how he TRULY feels about you. She's moving like a Popeye — Yellow. ✨ (@WoahRaegan_x) September 18, 2018

Rachel has been labelled insecure before.

READ MORE: Siya Kolisi’s wife gives spicy Twitter fan a klap

In July, she became the subject of similar accusations on social media.

This was after she reacted to someone who said she would not usually go after married men, but would make an exception for Kolisi, who she described as a “type”.

Rachel responded, saying “[Siya’s] not ‘a type’. He’s a married man responsible for four children.”

In another tweet, she said: “Just a side note. I’ve been there for all the good times. But I’ve also been there for ALL the bad times. Honestly this should go without saying. Respect my relationship and woman to woman. Respect me.”

That time round, reactions also varied from those who dubbed her insecure and others who supported her comment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.