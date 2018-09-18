TUT dismisses bogus reports of campus closure

Tshwane University of Technology has dismissed rumours and fake emails suggesting that two of its campuses will be closed permanently.

Rumors of the university’s North and South campus closure have been doing the rounds and management dismissed the allegations and set the record straight.

In a statement, the university said activities for students at the campuses have been suspended to allow the situation to normalise following two-weeks of protest action and damage to property.

“Its important to ensure that it is safe for students and staff to return to their normal activities.”

The safety of the communities on these campuses is our first priority, the university said. TUT will continue to monitor the situation and will announce when activities will resume on its website, www.tut.ac.za, and in email communication to students.

TUT also dismissed allegations that students from Soshanguve North and South will be removed from TUT’s database.

