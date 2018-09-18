 
South Africa 18.9.2018 03:17 pm

Two behind bars after R1.3m drug bust in Durban

Yoshini Perumal
A police dog sniffs the seized narcotics worth millions.

After a week-long stakeout surveillance of illicit drug activity in Crossmoor, the Provincial Organised Crime Unit swooped in on alleged drug dealers and arrested two men for drug dealing in Golden Poppy Crescent on Sunday, reports Chatsworth Rising Sun.

According to provincial police spokesman Lt Col Thulani Zwane, one of the suspects is a Mozambican foreign national.

“We can confirm that 505 mandrax tablets with a street value of R30 000, about 22 200 heroin capsules with a street value of R555 000 and 2 826 large pieces of rock cocaine with a street value of R706 500 were confiscated during the raid,” he added.

Some of the seized drugs.

The total street value of the drugs is R1.3 million.

The operation was conducted by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Provincial Drug Unit and Umlazi K9 after an intensive investigation that took police almost two weeks to conclude.

After all the evidence was gathered, police pounced on the suspects, who were found in a building used to manufacture and package drugs.

“They appeared in court and were remanded in custody until September 19 2018 for a formal bail application. Police in the province have vowed not to take their foot off initiatives aimed at eradicating the drug scourge in KwaZulu-Natal,” he added.

