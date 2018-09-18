 
South Africa 18.9.2018 01:38 pm

Conductor jumps from moving train in Rhodesfield after ‘explosion’

Puleng Sekabate
Emergency services on the scene at Rhodesfield Railway Station.

Initial reports indicate that the woman leapt after hearing the sound.

A female conductor has been taken to hospital after an “explosion” on a Metrorail train at Rhodesfield Railway Station earlier on Tuesday morning, reports Kempton Express.

According to initial reports from the scene, the woman heard the “explosion” and jumped from the moving train.

ALSO READ: 100 injured in Selby train collision

Emergency services on the scene are assessing commuters.

This is a developing story and more information will follow as it becomes available.

