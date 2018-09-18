Conductor jumps from moving train in Rhodesfield after ‘explosion’

A female conductor has been taken to hospital after an “explosion” on a Metrorail train at Rhodesfield Railway Station earlier on Tuesday morning, reports Kempton Express.

According to initial reports from the scene, the woman heard the “explosion” and jumped from the moving train.

ALARM AT RHODESFIELD TRAIN STATION : KEMPTON PARK. EMM. GP. TRAIN HAS ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT FIRE WITH CASUALTIES/INJURIES. AWAIT UPDATE. — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) September 18, 2018

UPDATE RHODESFIELD TRAIN FIRE : 1 PERSON – TRAIN DRIVER INJURED P1. — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) September 18, 2018

The train doors displaying the airport symbol, do not open at Rhodesfield. When travelling to Rhodesfield, please use doors without the airport symbol on the door. — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) September 18, 2018

Emergency services on the scene are assessing commuters.

This is a developing story and more information will follow as it becomes available.

