South Africa 18.9.2018 12:38 pm

Mashaba suspends city official for racial abuse after ‘black mentality’ comment

Daniel Friedman
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Gallo Images

A case of crimen injuria will be opened against the official captured on video expressing regret that school facilities in Eldorado Park can be used by black children.  

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba suspended an employee of the city for racism after he referred “in an insulting manner to a so-called ‘black mentality'”.

According to Mashaba, the city reacted to a video in which the official can be seen verbally abusing one of Johannesburg’s newly insourced security guards.

The incident took place at the Eldorado Swimming Pool where the man allegedly expressed regret that school facilities in Eldorado Park can be used by black children.

READ MORE: Confront the reality that racism is far from dead and buried

The Joburg mayor will be taking security guards who allegedly endured the racist treatment to open a case of crimen injuria at a police station.

“The city has worked hard to restore the dignity of our security guards through our insourcing efforts and they now enjoy decent wages and benefits,” Mashaba said in a statement.

“Such deplorable conduct is intolerable by all standards.

READ MORE: Do we all really hate racism?

“There must be no place for racism, it must be condemned and addressed decisively. Racists must never feel that they can operate with impunity or that their behaviour is acceptable in any circles.

“I have asked the MMC for community development Nonhlanhla Sifumba to follow this disciplinary case in order to ensure that justice is indeed served.

“I call upon the residents of the City to condemn racism, ensure that our collective voice is one that unites our country, overcomes the pain of our past and builds a prosperous and more equitable future for all,” Mashaba concluded.

