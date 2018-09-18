 
South Africa 18.9.2018 12:57 pm

Dagga announcement sets Twitter ablaze

Gopolang Chawane
Twitter received news by the Concourt to partially decriminalize the use of dagga very well on Tuesday. Image: @1FactsOnly/Twitter

The constitutional court’s ruling to decriminalise both the use and cultivation of cannabis in private has been well received.

The Concourt has decriminalised the private use of dagga in South Africa with parliament allowing 24 months to change sections of both the drug trafficking act and the medicine controls act after these sections were found constitutionally invalid.

The constitutional court’s judgment on marijuana states that consumers may be in possession and consume Marijuana at home.

Black First Land First was quick to call the criminalising of marijuana colonial stupidity on social media following the ConCourts ruling.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo did stress that selling the substance and use by minors was still illegal.

“If the police are of the view that the person is in the possession to resell, he can be arrested but a court will determine the outcome,” said Zondo.

“It would not be a criminal offence for an adult person to use or be in possession of cannabis in private and to cultivate it in a private space.”

This launched a social media cloud of responses as users welcomed the courts ruling.

