Dagga announcement sets Twitter ablaze

The constitutional court’s ruling to decriminalise the private use of dagga sent Twitter into euphoric celebration.

The Concourt has decriminalised the private use of dagga in South Africa with parliament allowing 24 months to change sections of both the drug trafficking act and the medicine controls act after these sections were found constitutionally invalid.

The constitutional court’s judgment on marijuana states that consumers may be in possession and consume Marijuana at home.

Black First Land First was quick to call the criminalising of marijuana colonial stupidity on social media following the ConCourts ruling.

#Dagga: BLF's Black Agenda On Dagga/Marijuana/Cannabis/INTSANGU/MATEKWANE/MPANJE: Colonial stupidity has to be the only thing that has kept marijuana criminalised. pic.twitter.com/8tJvEFp9Aw — Black First Land First (@BLF_SouthAfrica) September 18, 2018

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo did stress that selling the substance and use by minors was still illegal.

“If the police are of the view that the person is in the possession to resell, he can be arrested but a court will determine the outcome,” said Zondo.

“It would not be a criminal offence for an adult person to use or be in possession of cannabis in private and to cultivate it in a private space.”

This launched a social media cloud of responses as users welcomed the courts ruling.

They want you to smoke dagga and get high so you can forget about the land. #Dagga pic.twitter.com/WtjSEK9lTC — ???? ???? N O M A X H O S A ???? ???? (@Nomantakwenda__) September 18, 2018

Now we need Land to grow Dagga. The Struggle continues #Dagga pic.twitter.com/QsMcdviCg2 — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) September 18, 2018

We have exactly the cookbook for you, South Africa! @News24 #dagga https://t.co/3rHenMHHHI pic.twitter.com/yz5dGxiMbM — food24.com (@food24) September 18, 2018

The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of private use of dagga. The private use of #dagga is now decriminalised. pic.twitter.com/BU0RKRgLcO — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) September 18, 2018

#Dagga#DaggaDecision Breaking News: Constitutional Court rules that persons can smoke in the privacy of their homes. Legislation should be amended accordingly as the Drugs Act is unconstitutional pic.twitter.com/tmbQn6iPTb — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) September 18, 2018

What will happen to those those who were imprisoned for the possession of Dagga. #Dagga #Weed pic.twitter.com/39VVgUFGql — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) September 18, 2018

#Dagga

Now we can smoke weed without the paranoia of the police coming to arrest us pic.twitter.com/sPh0G5Qwmt — Tuki Mane (@Unkle_Skroef) September 18, 2018

How @gwalax how is Daga more damagerous than alcohol or cigarettes? Alcohol causes Cardiomyopathy, stroke, liver damage & ultimately cancer. Cigarettes smoking causes Chronic Bronchitis, heart disease & ultimately cancer. Daga makes you Happy, Sleepy and Hungry#Dagga pic.twitter.com/cruxYpKsHI — King Sbu (@SbuIsKing) September 18, 2018

BEST DAY EVER IN SOUTH AFRICA SINCE THE 1994 ELECTIONS #Dagga pic.twitter.com/s6vTnlRKZt — J A M E S (@JamesDominant) September 18, 2018

#Dagga #ConCourt We need land so that we can Grow Dagga peacefully pic.twitter.com/MhqBjxYslN — Thami (@DavidMilis) September 18, 2018

#Dagga Okay now the land needs to come back ASAP…there is something we can do with it ????????????….said all stoners everywhere pic.twitter.com/WySAKdZg35 — ????????Woman???????? (@Hapi_Mas) September 18, 2018