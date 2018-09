What should have been a peaceful protest about wages by Denel personnel on Atlas Road on Tuesday morning has turned volatile when police started firing rubber bullets, reported Kempton Express.

According to Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela, personnel of Denel Aeronautics went on a peaceful march about wages.

ALSO READ: Denel forecasting ‘not a very positive year’

Motorists are urged to avoid Atlas Road for the time being.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android