Cosatu gets first female president as new leaders elected unopposed

Trade union federation Cosatu’s four-day congress got under way on Monday, with delegates electing new leaders on Tuesday morning.

All positions were not contested, with some names withdrawing on Tuesday from the race. The official announcements will only be made on Thursday though.

The new first deputy is now Mike Shingange of Nehawu; the new second deputy is Louise Chipe of Saccawu; the general secretary remains Bheki Ntshalintshali; the deputy general secretary remains Solly Phetoe; treasurer Freda Oosthuysen continues in the role.

An important agenda to be discussed at the congress is whether the federation will continue to back its tripartite alliance partner, the governing ANC.

The federation may decide to throw its weight behind fellow alliance member the South African Communist Party (SACP) during next year’s general elections.

The SACP took a resolution last year to consider contesting elections.

Losi was previously the deputy president and replaces Sdumo Dlamini.