Over 600 Limpopo schoolgirls fall pregnant annually

More than 600 schoolgirls fall pregnant every year in Limpopo schools. Forty-two cases of physical and sexual abuse have also been reported during the past three financial years, the DA said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the party, the department of education (DoE) acknowledged the crisis and confirmed that 14 cases of sexual abuse were reported while 28 complaints of physical abuse were levelled against the teachers since 2015 to date.

Out of 42 cases, eight teachers were dismissed but none of the cases was referred to the South African council of educators (SACE).

Limpopo recorded a 20% increase in pupil pregnancies between 2014 and 2016.

An estimated 663 pregnancy cases were reported in 2014, 909 in 2015 and 803 in 2016 and districts such as Mopani, Vhembe and Capricorn have the highest figures as compared with other districts such as Sekhukhune and Waterberg.

The following schools have registered a high number of teenage pregnancies between 2014 and 2018:

Gija Ngove Secondary school in Mopani – 29

Mainganya Secondary School in Sekgosese (Vhembe) – 29

Malenga Secondary School in Mopani – 28

Kgwekgwe Secondary in Mopani – 27

Molautsi Secondary in Capricorn – 27

Thokampe Secondary school in Capricorn – 27

P.P Hlungwani Secondary in Vhembe – 26

Bela Bela Secondary School in Waterburg – 25

To compound the matter, more than 30 pupils between grades 4 and 7, ages ranging between 10 and 12, were among the list of schoolgirls who fell pregnant in Limpopo.

The following primary schools are also on the list:

Madaheni in Vhembe – one grade 4 pupil

Pfumelani in Vhembe – one grade 4 pupil

Papkuil in Polokwane – one grade 4 pupil

Khunwana in Sekgosese – two in grade 6 and 1 in grade 7

Mbetana in Mopani – one in grade 6

Pembeni in Mopani – two in grade 6

Skhosana in Vhembe – one in grade 7

Pipa in Mopani – two in grade 7

Tshamiseka in Vhembe – one in grade 6 and two in grade 7

Maranikwe in Vhembe – two in grade 6 and two in grade 7

Masedi in Vhembe – one in grade 6

Kutuma in Vhembe – one in grade 6

Mohlahlane in Sekhukhune – one in grade 6 and one in grade 7

Lebaka in Mopani – one in grade 6 and one in grade 7

Sadu in Capricorn – one in grade 7

The DA said: “The shocking statistics prove that our learners are indeed exposed to many sex predators on a daily basis in and outside of schools.”

The DA has urged Limpopo DoE MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe and the department of health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba to immediately intensify sex education in all schools in the province and roll out programmes that will help curb the situation.

“The DA will continue the fight to ensure that the rights of all our children are upheld,” the DA said.