South Africa 18.9.2018 09:26 am

German tourist reported missing in Western Cape

Yolandé Stander
Niels Frederik Szenbek, 26, was last seen on Saturday 15 September.

26-year-old Niels Frederik Szenbek was last seen on Saturday.

Plettenberg Bay authorities have asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing German tourist, reported Knysna Plett Herald.

Niels Frederik Szenbek, 26, was last seen on Saturday, after booking in at Tsitsikamma Sunrise Caravan Park on the R102 on Friday night.

His passport, cellphone and some of his luggage were found at his accommodation.

Local police can be contacted on 044 501 1900 or the Plettenberg Bay Crime Prevention Association (PBCPA) on 082 251 8134.

