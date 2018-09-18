 
South Africa 18.9.2018 07:22 am

Liyaqat Parker returned home to family after kidnapping

Citizen reporter
Liyaqat Parker. Picture: Supplied

The prominent businessman was the latest in a string of such crimes, which may be part of a trend in Cape Town.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the family of 65-year-old Cape Town businessman Liyaqat Parker confirmed he had been returned home after two months.

They expressed gratitude to “everyone who has walked this journey with them and provided physical‚ emotional and spiritual support. It is truly appreciated.”

The founder of the Foodprop Group, also known for other business interests, had been kidnapped at gunpoint by a gang of five men at his company’s basement parking lot in July.

He was also known for charity work.

The Muslim Judicial Council said last month they had noted a worrying trend of Muslim businessmen being kidnapped.

The 71-year-old Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed was also kidnapped at gunpoint from his business, Zhauns Business Opportunity Machines, in Woodstock last year.

Other businessmen have been taken in similar circumstances, with millions of rands in ransom reportedly being paid. It was alleged that as much as R9.7 million was paid for the return of Naushad Deshmukh Khan, who was kidnapped from his clothing shop in Athlone in 2016.

The Parker family did not disclose details about the circumstances of Parker’s return.

Their statement read on Tuesday: “The family is relieved that he is back and would like to request the media and public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

