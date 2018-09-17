Planned two-day water shutdown to affect Polokwane

The Polokwane Municipality says Lepelle Northern Water will implement a shutdown of the Olifantspoort plant in order to connect a new 400m bypass pipeline at Specon, reports Polokwane Review.

The contractor requires two days to finish the new connection, and it is expected that after the new connection is installed, water supply to Polokwane will improve as there will no longer be constant breakdowns at the Olifantspoort plant.

ALSO READ: Emergency water shutdown to affect several Sandton suburbs

The shutdown will be implemented on Tuesday, September 18 to Wednesday, September 19 from 07h00.

“All areas of supply will be affected including Polowkane, Seshego, Makweng, Chuene/Maja as well as areas outside Polokwane such as Lebowakgomo, Mphahlele and Zebediela. All stakeholders are advised to prepare for this shutdown by storing water in their homes and businesses for usage,” the municipality urged.

Deployment of water tankers in high catchment areas will continue and residents in areas receiving water are advised to use water sparingly during this period.

During this period, supply will be received from other sources including the Ebenezer plant, Dap Dalmada Plant and underground water systems.