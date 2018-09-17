Hot and uncomfortable heatwave expected to hit Gauteng

Residents across Gauteng are in for a hot spring week as heatwave conditions are predicted to hit Gauteng from Monday, reports Germiston City News.

ALSO READ: UK beer supplies threatened by CO2 shortage, World Cup and heatwave

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 17.9.2018 pic.twitter.com/7K9idfvMqe — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2018

Gauteng residents can expect temperatures to reach highs of 33 degrees today, and remain in the high-20s to mid-30s for most of the week heading into the weekend and next week, with showers and thundershowers predicted for the weekend.

In addition to the heatwave, the weather service has warned of potential veld fires, which could be attributed to the hot and dry weather conditions.

An increased incidence of veld fires are also expected in places in Gauteng due to the hot weather.

To protect your health during these hot temperatures, remember to keep cool and drink plenty of liquids, and stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Heatstroke and dehydration are a serious risk for both animals and humans during this time.

ER24 offers the following tips:

Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water.

Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well hydrated.

Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool clean water to drink.

Try to stay out of direct sunlight.

Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.

Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep hydrated.

If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children around you. Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool.

Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open.

Severe heat stroke or exhaustion signs or symptoms include the following:

Severe headache.

Weakness or disorientation.

Nausea or vomiting.

Muscle cramps.

Severe thirst.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android