Police hunt ‘hitmen’ after attack on attorney

Sebenza SAPS is looking for two “hitmen” involved in an early morning shooting in Croydon, during which a lawyer was injured, reports Kempton Express.

The lawyer was wounded after being assaulted and rushed to hospital.

According to Sgt Sharon Tsotsotso, spokesperson for Sebenza SAPS, a third man was arrested by Const Sbonelo Zwane with the help of metro police officers.

According to her, the man who was arrested allegedly wanted to buy a house in Bram Fischer from the attorney.

“On June 8 he allegedly deposited a large amount of money into the victim’s account, whose offices are on Major Miller Street. He later discovered the house sold to him by the attorney for over R200 000 was an RDP house. The owners of the RDP house contested the case in court and won the case against the suspect arrested,” said Tsotsotso.

The suspect confronted the lawyer in July and wanted his money deposited into his account. This did not happen. The suspect allegedly went to a hostel in Johannesburg to hire hitmen to attack the lawyer. When the three of them arrived at the victim’s offices on Monday morning, they caused a commotion that caught the attention of bystanders. The suspect took a steering lock from his car to defend himself from the lawyer. The lawyer jumped into his car in an attempt to get away and apparently almost ran over the suspect, which then lead to one of the “hitmen” opening fire. “The victim was shot in his upper body and was rushed to hospital by ambulance. The hitmen fled the scene, leaving the man who hired them on the scene. The bystanders held the suspect and waited for the police to arrive,” she continued. The suspect is currently in custody.