South Africa 17.9.2018 03:07 pm

Sars acting commissioner’s term extended

Citizen reporter

Kingon, appointed as acting Sars commissioner following the suspension of Tom Moyane, has had his term extended for a further 90 days.

South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Mark Kingon’s term has been extended by Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene for a further 90 days effective from September 14.

In a statement, Nene said: “Section 7 of the Sars act empowers the minister of finance to appoint an acting commissioner. The president, however, appoints a permanent commissioner.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane earlier this year after the president had requested him to resign.

A commission of inquiry into Sars was subsequently established.

Moyane was linked to approving questionable VAT refunds worth as much as R70 million paid to the Guptas’ Oakbay Investments, allegedly via a third-party company, which is illegal. He also shielded his second in charge, Jonas Makwakwa, from allegations that Makwakwa had received money from a company that was appointed as a debt collector for Sars.

