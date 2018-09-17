Sars acting commissioner’s term extended

South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Mark Kingon’s term has been extended by Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene for a further 90 days effective from September 14.

In a statement, Nene said: “Section 7 of the Sars act empowers the minister of finance to appoint an acting commissioner. The president, however, appoints a permanent commissioner.”

Kingon was appointed as acting commissioner following the suspension of Tom Moyane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane earlier this year after the president had requested him to resign.

A commission of inquiry into Sars was subsequently established.

Moyane was linked to approving questionable VAT refunds worth as much as R70 million paid to the Guptas’ Oakbay Investments, allegedly via a third-party company, which is illegal. He also shielded his second in charge, Jonas Makwakwa, from allegations that Makwakwa had received money from a company that was appointed as a debt collector for Sars.

Media statement on the extension of Mr Mark Kingon's term as Acting SARS @sarstax Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/VqIQSj7tK5 — National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) September 17, 2018

