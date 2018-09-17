 
South Africa 17.9.2018 03:15 pm

WATCH: Taxi driver runs after thief, saves the day

Gopolang Chawane

A taxi driver busted a thief who snatched a phone from one of his passengers.

A taxi driver became an instant hero when he chased and caught a thief in Hillbrow.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the thief can be seen chasing the taxi before going to one of the windows and snatching a cellphone from one of the passengers.

The thief makes a run for it. Seconds later, the taxi driver opens his door and gives chase, leaving his taxi behind.

The driver then returns with the thief in hand.

The passengers see the pair and launch a mob attack on the thief.

According to social media group Intelligence Bureau, which uploaded the footage on Saturday, the driver caught the thief on Van Der Merwe Street. The video has already been watched nearly 300,000 times since then.

The victim’s phone was recovered and the taxi driver apparently refused to wait for the police.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

