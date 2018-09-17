NFP blames COSAS for North West teacher’s death

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has lashed out at the Congress of South African Students (COSAS), blaming them for the death of Gadimang Mokolobate, the 24-year-old maths teacher who was fatally stabbed last Thursday.

“It must be noted that these ongoing violent [attacks] aimed at teachers have been spread by the unruly gangsters of [COSAS],” said party spokesperson Sabelo Sigudu.

Sigudu says that COSAS said “several times on national television that learners must retaliate [against] teachers.”

The party says if their concerns are not addressed they will call on minister of basic education Angie Motshekga to resign.

The NFP says Motshekga must do more to protect teachers.

They called on her to “review the rights given to children as compared to teachers’ rights, teachers are no longer doing their jobs freely, teachers are living in fear of the very same learners they must teach on [a] daily basis … teaching in South Africa is becoming a risk on it’s own,” said Sigudu.

Mokolobate was allegedly stabbed to death by a learner at Ramotshere Technical High School near Dinokana outside Zeerust.

A 17-year-old schoolboy has been arrested in connection with his murder.

North West police said the the teacher was killed inside a classroom.

“The 17-year-old grade 10 learner [entered] class and approached the educator who was busy on the chalkboard. When the educator turned, the learner stabbed him once in the chest without uttering [a] word,” said Captain Sam Tselanyane.

“The teacher was rushed to Dinokana Health Centre and was certified dead on arrival,” the captain continued.

Tselanyane said the suspect was expected to appear in court.

