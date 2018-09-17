COJ to release crime stats monthly, though it’s not their job

Sandton and Alexandra lead the charge when it comes to DUI arrests, arrests overall are on the rise and 23 officers have been dismissed from the force for charges related to bribery, fraud, corruption and extortion.

These are just come of the highlights from the City of Johannesburg’s #BuyaMthethoPresser held earlier today.

Led by Mayor Herman Mashaba and chief of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) David Tembe, the press briefing gave the City of Johannesburg an opportunity to showcase the work they have been doing in the last eight months to ensure the rule of law in the city.

“With this exercise, we are putting the national criminal justice system under pressure to do its job,” said Mashaba during his opening address.

#BuyaMthethoPresser Mayor @HermanMashaba: We will be releasing crime statistics on a monthly basis to put the criminal justice system under pressure to do it’s job ^GZ — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 17, 2018

“We are doing this because, today, we have referred more than 60 cases to the NPA for prosecution and, until today, no demonstrable action has taken place,” added Mashaba.

Mashaba revealed that the COJ would now be releasing crime stats on a monthly basis with the aim of “jolting” law enforcement into action because municipalities had no legal mandate to fight crime as that responsibility lay solely with the SAPS and NPA.

#BuyaMthethoPresser Mayor @HermanMashaba: Our powers as a municipality only extend to us making arrests and referring matters to the criminal authorities. No rule is given to us to make meaningful efforts towards fighting crime, that is left up to @SAPoliceService ^GZ — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 17, 2018

He also expressed concern about the fact that travel warnings had been issued against South Africa following the recent crime stats shared by Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

What is the status quo?

Though arrests across the board are on the rise, the number of unroadworthy vehicles that have been impounded has dropped to 1,358 from 2,153 last year.

#BuyaMthethoPresser @AsktheChiefJMPD: The highest arrests under traffic laws and #JoburgBylaws go to driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal connections ^GZ pic.twitter.com/pe7po0pCmN — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 17, 2018

#BuyaMthethoPresser @AsktheChiefJMPD announces the number of arrests made for the following crimes ????^GZ pic.twitter.com/V611OXQUJj — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 17, 2018

All of this is as a result of operation Buya Mthetho, a COJ initiative launched earlier this year, “aimed at enforcing by-laws and bringing the rule of law to the City of Johannesburg”.

The operation has been billed as a success and has resulted in even more revenue for the city.

“Through this operation, Buya Mthetho, we have already collected more than R700 million from some of the more than 2,000 businesses whose accounts were not on our system. These companies had connected to our services illegally,” explained Mashaba.

#BuyaMthethoPresser Total identified hijacked buildings = 561 ^GZ pic.twitter.com/ZMOaSdx8zI — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 17, 2018

March 2017 @MichaelSun168 launched the hotline for residents to call in for traffic management, report illegal connections, working together with other departments like City Power and under the #BuyaMthetho operations the success rates have increased #BuyaMthethoPresser pic.twitter.com/1E9M3W59DZ — Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) September 17, 2018

Residents of the city have been asked to do their bit to ensure the continued success of the operation by tipping off the city.

These numbers are imperative for every household throughout @CityofJoburgZA

Please give us a call whenever you see an injustice. #BuyaMthethoPresser pic.twitter.com/JGnl1WbvMr — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 17, 2018

#BuyaMthethoPresser Recorded accidents from January to August 2018 in the city of Johannesburg ^GZ pic.twitter.com/SYdurDlDbV — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 17, 2018

Watch Mashaba’s address below:

