South Africa 17.9.2018 12:36 pm

ANCYL wants 21-year-olds in parliament because oldies just sleep – report

Citizen reporter
Youth League chairman Tim Mashele. Image; Tim Mashele/Facebook

The Mpumalanga ANC Youth League has vowed not to nominate anyone they consider too old ahead of next year’s elections.

The Mpumalanga ANC Youth League does not want to nominate “old people” for parliament in the national and provincial elections next year.

At their 74th celebration of the league’s existence in Middleburg, chairperson of the youth league Tim Mashele asked the league not to nominate older people to parliament or legislatures, allegedly because they slept during crucial debates, according to the Sowetan.

The league called on young people to not support any old person for parliament or the various legislatures.

“We want young people because they understand our daily struggles, these comrades who have been in parliament since 1994 must go to retirement,” Mashele was quoted as saying.

Mashele wants the league to adopt a habit of electing 21-year-olds to be in parliament as they were “tired of the old guard telling young people what to do.”

Mashele’s views were seconded by the league’s deputy president, Desmond Moela, who called on the league to isolate any “old thing”.

“As the young people we must reject any old thing moving forward. As we go to the elections we all know that certain names are going to be in parliament again. In that parliament there’s old people. Each day they enter in that parliament door they are sleeping. How are they going to debate our issues as young people?” said Moela.

The league is set to hold its elective conference in October.

