Malema can bring it on, we will expose him, says Nzuza

ANC Youth League secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza has told Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema to “bring it on” after Malema reportedly filed a lawsuit against the league.

Nzuza, speaking on Power FM on Monday morning, vowed to expose the EFF leader over bribery claims. Nzuza insists there is truth to the claims.

This come after a report over the weekend that Malema was suing Nzuza over claims that he tried to bribe officials at the International Union of Socialist Youth in a bid to gain votes for the organisation’s presidency.

Nzuza recognised that Malema was no stranger to the courts but urged the EFF leader to “take off the EFF balaclava and come head-on”.

“If he wants to use legal means then we welcome that because it will give us an opportunity to provide evidence.”

Nzuza also challenged Malema to come on Power FM so that “we” can expose him.

He said he was not aware of the reported R1 million lawsuit but had received a letter from the EFF asking him to apologise to Malema and the EFF.

He said that, in his view, Malema needed to bring his case without the EFF, as the party had not even been in existence when Malema had allegedly tried to bribe officials.

Malema’s demand for an apology from Nzuza relates to bribery claims made during an interview on the recently suspended JJ Tabane’s show on Power FM on August 21.

The EFF leader filed the defamation lawsuit against Nzuza, demanding R1 million, according to Sunday World.

Court papers filed at the High Court in Johannesburg reportedly stated that Nzuza said Malema’s bribery ploy had not succeeded, resulting in the league’s expulsion from the global body.

Malema argues the claims are defamatory and have caused damage to his “good name, reputation and political standing”.

He says the damages can be paid by either the youth league or Nzuza himself.