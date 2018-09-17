Centurion residents fuming over animal carcass dumping site

An illegal dumping site, which is being used for animal carcasses and entrails, in Centurion has residents up in arms, reports Centurion Rekord.

One resident, Gerda du Plessis, said the dumping site had been used to dispose of waste for about a year.

It is located on the road to her house about 2km from the St George’s Hotel in Irene.

ALSO READ: Tshwane metro offers cash reward for illegal dumping whistleblowers

“When we drive to and from work the smell is unbearable,” said Du Plessis.

Pictures of the dumping site were doing the rounds over the weekend on social media.

They depict cow horns, entrails and chicken carcasses – all of which are spilling on to the road, making it difficult for motorists to pass.

The road is also being used by the residents of a nearby informal settlement, according to Du Plessis.

She believes people from the settlement cook and eat the animal remains.

“The waste will lie here for a few weeks and then it will be gone. We suspect it is being eaten,” said Du Plessis.

She said she and her husband had reported the situation to the metro.

“We also reported the issue to our ward councillor in May of this year,” said Du Plessis.

“However, nothing has been done about it.”

“We don’t know what to do any more. No one is helping us.”

Local ward councillor Gert Visser voiced his outrage at the situation.

“Whoever did this has no moral conscience,” said Visser.

He called on the community to assist with information as to who was responsible for the “atrocious act” of dumping the animal remains.

Visser said the public must contact the metro regarding environmental and health-related issues such as this.

“Residents can contact 012-358-4655 or email ehonestop@tshwane.gov.za. The after-hours number is 012-358-2111,” said Visser.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android