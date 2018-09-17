Soapie actress killed in KZN crash

A Durban actress was killed in an accident in Berea in the early hours of Saturday morning, reports Berea Mail.

Twenty-two-year-old Owethu Enhle Gambushe, who starred on local eTV drama Imbewu: The Seed, and another woman in her twenties, were both killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a wall near John Zikhali, Sydenham and Botanic Gardens Roads.

Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics said paramedics arrived on the scene just after 1am.

ALSO READ: New SA drama series said to provoke controversial questions

“The vehicle which had five occupants somehow lost control before colliding with a road sign and then into the wall. Two females believed to be in their twenties were found to have sustained major injuries and were declared deceased at the scene,” said Jamieson.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the driver of the vehicle had been arrested. He was charged with culpable homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicating substances. Police are investigating the events that led to the crash.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android