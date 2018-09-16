DA in upheaval over Maimane’s WC premiership ‘plan’

Reports have surfaced that Democratic Alliance party insiders have been shocked by Mmusi Maimane put his name forward for Western Cape premier.

The DA leader looks set to face criticism after news emerged that he’d snubbed candidates for the job who had already gone through a selection process, according to City Press. Some of the names in the running were MP David Maynier, MEC for economic opportunities Alan Winde, and MEC for Human Settlements and DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

The DA was set to announce the party’s Western Cape Premier candidate for the 2019 elections on Sunday September 16th, but has postponed the announcement until next week Monday.

Maimane’s spokesperson, Portia Adams, told City Press that while the party was in discussion about the position of premier, there had been no final decision made as yet.

“His key consideration is what is best for the DA and for the residents of the Western Cape. He is still considering the matter and is in extensive discussions with party structures,” Adams said.

“There are a number of outstanding possible local candidates for this role, and he has reached no final decision as yet. The party’s priority is to ensure that we continue building on the gains of the past decade of government,” she added.