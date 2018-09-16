Malema sues ANCYL over bribery claims – report

EFF leader Julius Malema is suing the African National Congress’s Youth League (ANCYL) and its secretary-general over claims he tried to bribe officials, according to a report in the Sunday World.

The newspaper says Malema, the former ANCYL president, has filed a defamation lawsuit against his political rival, Njabulo Nzuza, over comments he made with suspended PowerFM DJ JJ Tabane back in August.

Court papers filed at the South Gauteng High Court this week state that Nzuza told Tabane that Malema allegedly tried to bribe officials at the International Union Of Socialist Youth (IUSY) in order to gain votes for the organisation’s presidency. The papers state that Nzuza alleges Malema was unsuccessful in his efforts and got the ANCYL expelled from the organisation.

The EFF leader has hit back at these claims, calling them ‘defamatory’ and saying they caused damage to his ‘good name, reputation and political standing’. To that end he is demanding a Nzuza retract his statements, issue a public apology and damages to the tune of R1 million.

Malema says the money can be paid either by the ANCYL or Nzuza, stating that when he made his comments to Tabane he was acting within the scope and authority of his position as ANCYL secretary general.

Nzuza has told the Sunday World that he had received a letter of demand from the EFF’s legal team, but that he was unaware of any court papers that have been filed. He also said the matter had nothing to do with the EFF and Malema should be acting in his personal capacity.

“He was never sent by the EFF to IUSY and must face the matter personally and not hide behind the EFF,” Nzuza is quoted as saying. “I will not be threatened by him.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android