IN PICTURES: The Citizen Trail Run 2018

Today the Citizen Trail 2018 took place and amateur and seasoned runners had the opportunity to test their mettle between three race distances – 1km, 10km or 6km.
Surrounded by the beauty of Sun City and the Gary Player Resort, runners worked up a sweat in the spring sunshine. Our photographer Michel Bega was on hand to snap runners having a great time. Congrats to all who participated.
Runners prepare ahead of the start of The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega
Runners take-off at the start of The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Picture: Michel Bega
Runners participate in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega
Runners participate in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega
Runners participate in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega
Runners show off their medals after completing The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega
A runner shows off her medal after competing in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega
Runners show off their medals after completing The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega