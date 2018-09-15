 
menu
Fitness and health 15.9.2018 02:02 pm

IN PICTURES: The Citizen Trail Run 2018

Citizen Reporter
Runners participate in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega

Runners participate in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega

Surrounded by the beauty of Sun City and the Gary Player Resort, runners worked up a sweat in the spring sunshine.

Today the Citizen Trail 2018 took place and amateur and seasoned runners had the opportunity to test their mettle between three race distances – 1km, 10km or 6km.

Surrounded by the beauty of Sun City and the Gary Player Resort, runners worked up a sweat in the spring sunshine. Our photographer Michel Bega was on hand to snap runners having a great time. Congrats to all who participated.

Runners prepare ahead of the start of The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega

Runners take-off at the start of The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort.  Picture: Michel Bega

Runners participate in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega

Runners participate in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega

 

Runners participate in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega

 

Runners show off their medals after completing The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega

A runner shows off her medal after competing in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega

Runners show off their medals after completing The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 15 September 2018, at the Sun City Resort. Runners took part in either the 21km, 10km or 6km races surrounded by the beauty of the Sun City Resort and Gary Player Golf Course. Picture: Michel Bega

Related Stories
Weight loss reality check: What your body shape really means 6.9.2018
10 safety tips for every runner 3.9.2018
Diet-friendly, non-meat foods you can braai for great taste & weight loss! 30.8.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.