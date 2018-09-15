Seven illegal miners arrested

The Hawks have apprehended seven illegal miners and recovered over 80 bags of gold bearing material in Limpopo, according to a report on News24.

The seven suspects, aged between 26 and 60, were arrested at a rehabilitated mine at Hlaniki Village near Giyani.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said that the operation that led to the suspects’ arrests was the result of a joint effort that included Crime Intelligence, Public Order Police and Department for Mineral Resource.

“Seven suspects were arrested. however, many ran away the moment we entered the mine. So we are still going to address this problem in other parts of the province,” Maluleke said.

“The operation comes hot off the heels of two similar actions conducted in March and May this year where about 45 suspects were arrested for alleged illegal mining and for unlawful possession of unwrought precious metal,” Maluleke added.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday.