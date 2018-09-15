Police arrest alleged cash-in-transit robbers

Police have arrested three alleged cash-in-transit robbers who held up a pension payout point in the Eastern Cape, according to a report on News24.

The men were apprehended just hours after they robbed the Zingqitu Administration in Glen Grey, Lady Frere. They allegedly held up the payout point at gunpoints and told the pensioners there to lie down.

“They then confronted the security officers that were preparing money for the pension payout. The suspects overpowered the security officers and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money,” police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

Mruidili said that police worked with a multi-unit task force as part of “72-hour Activation Plan” in order to hunt down the suspects.

The team cordoned off the area and with the assistance of the Airwing, three suspects were arrested and undisclosed amount of money, two firearms and a vehicle believed to have been used as a getaway car were recovered,” she said.

