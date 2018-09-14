WATCH: Steve Hofmeyr endorses Donald Trump’s message

Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr has come out in support of US President Donald Trump’s tweet about South Africa’s land reform in a video posted on Facebook earlier today.

In the two-minute video, Hofmeyr introduces himself as a representative of an organisation called Toekomsvolk, which he described as a “friend to Afrikaner interest groups.”

“We take our cue from Donald Trump and his tweet where he showed concern about the land grabs in South Africa and the farm murders,” said Hofmeyr.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

He goes on to state that South African mainstream media and government are not “friends of Trump” as they reported that homeowners and farmers in South Africa had a negative reaction to Trump’s tweet.

ALSO READ: USA warns its citizens against South Africa

Hofmeyr then details how Toekomsvolk reached out to homeowners, land owners and what he calls “potential victims” who then sent “thousands” of letters to the organisation stating the contrary.

The musician cites opinions and opinion polls as the catalyst for their work, and said polls showed that the US president was right to worry about the South African government’s plan for land expropriation.

Lastly, Hofmeyr accuses the media at large of lying, and thanks president Trump for acknowledging their cause.

READ NEXT: We don’t live up to stereotypes – AfriForum

The video then pans to a small crowd of Afrikaners holding signs featuring messages such as “viva Trump!”, “make RSA the 53rd state of America” and “don’t let them murder the boere, Mr Trump!”

Watch the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now we’ll wait to see if Donald Trump also considers Steve Hofmeyr one of his friends.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android